A Waco woman wanted by Robinson police on charges that she got a 14-year-old boy drunk and sexually assaulted him turned herself in Wednesday.
Stephanie Olivarez, 32, was booked at McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a minor and four Class A misdemeanor charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Robinson police said they were searching for Olivarez on Tuesday, the day they arrested a Robinson woman, Tricia Dawn Volpe, 41, of Robinson, in a separate but related case involving the sexual assault of another 14-year-old boy.
The two women gave liquor to the two 14-year-old boys and other underage friends in January, police said. Volpe is accused of having sex with one of the boys at that time. Olivarez is accused of having sex with the other boy after an April gathering at her house, in which she got the boy drunk along with two of his 13-year-old friends.
Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said the sexual assault cases are separate, but Volpe and Olivarez know each other and both provided the boys alcohol at the same place.
Volpe turned herself into authorities Tuesday afternoon and was released the same day on a $108,000 bond.
Parents of both boys reported the sexual assaults in late August, and the boys underwent interviews at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children.
Olivarez was in custody Wednesday at the jail Wednesday with a bond listed at $104,000.