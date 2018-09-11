A second victim showed up at a local hospital late Monday afternoon following a shooting in North Waco neighborhood that injured a 26-year-old man earlier in the day, police said Tuesday.
Police were called to the 2800 block of Summer Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., where officers found Brian Devail Jones, 26, of Lacy Lakeview, inside a home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. Police said Jones went to the house after he was shot following a gun battle in the neighborhood.
Swanton said police believed at least two men fled from the neighborhood after the shooting. Preliminary information indicated at least two people ran from the neighborhood after two cars apparently crashed into each other and and one careened off a curb during the shooting.
Emergency responders transported Jones to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment.
At about 4 p.m. Monday, a second man, identified as D'Arise Holder, 21, came to a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his left torso. Swanton said Holder's wound was considered minor, but no other medical updates were available for Jones or Holder late Tuesday morning.
Police said a gun battle between at least three suspects began in the North Waco neighborhood. Police searched the area for suspects, but no arrests were made Monday.
Swanton said no other information was available Tuesday. He said the investigation remains ongoing.