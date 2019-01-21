Nathaniel Ost has seen a lot of the world at a young age. But his face beamed with excitement Monday while celebrating his fifth birthday in his dream destination: the police station.
“He loves cops and anything to do with cops,” said Teresa Ost, Nathaniel’s mother, during festivities at the Waco Police Department headquarters tower. “He really likes handcuffing people, to be honest, but he likes to watch YouTube videos about cops and just loves everything to do with police.”
Teresa Ost, a court interpreter in Cape Coral, Florida, came to Waco during a trip to visit her family in Tyler. The trip was planned over her son’s fifth birthday, prompting family friends from Austin to join the Ost family at the Waco Police Department to celebrate Nathaniel’s birthday.
“Waco is a halfway meeting point for friends and family and I wanted to come and see the (Magnolia) Silos, so we figured this would be a good spot to meet,” Teresa Ost said. “He’s traveled to five countries and every time he sees an officer at the airport, he is always drawn to them.”
Police officer costume
Nathaniel Ost dressed in a police officer costume while his mother dressed as a bank burglar for the party. Nora Almanca, a Waco police office specialist, said the police department often hosts tours for groups at the department, but Monday’s celebration was unusual for an out-of-state family.
“Mom called and said she wanted to do something for her son since loves police officers, so we were happy to help them out,” Alamaca said. “He is very excited and very excited about police officers so we are happy to share that with him.”
Teresa Ost brought police-themed decorations to the department and a large cookie cake, complete with an iced police car decoration on the cake. Waco police Officer Kurt Morsbach showed Nathaniel and several other children his patrol car and police tools outside the police department.
While Nathan was enamored with the flashing emergency lights, Morsbach said he was thrilled to share a portion of his day with the young boy.
“This was a first for me, but I thought it was awesome,” the 19-year police veteran said. “Seeing the expression on his face, especially when I turned around or when I was playing with him and the balloons they brought, it was just great.”
In March 2016, Waco police hosted a surprise birthday party for a 10-year-old boy diagnosed with a tethered spine, a neurological disorder that results in limited spinal movement and other potential health complications.
Because of financial difficulty, the department threw the party for the boy with several officers.
Dream come true
Thanking the department for their generosity, Teresa Ost said her son’s birthday dream became reality.
“He wants to be a police officer and help people,” Teresa Ost said. “This was really wonderful for him and incredible that they welcomed us.”