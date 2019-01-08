Robinson police are seeking help from the public to identify a woman they believe took items worth more than $300 from a local grocery store without paying last month.
The woman entered Brookshire's Food and Pharmacy with a young child at about 4 p.m. Dec. 10 and spent about 40 minutes collecting items before leaving without paying, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Officers were called to the store shortly before 5 p.m., as the woman and two other adults loaded the items into a dark-colored Toyota Sequoia, Prasifka said. The group left before police arrived, he said.
Police believe the theft was intentional, Prasifka said. Police released surveillance images Tuesday in hopes of identifying the woman.
Anyone with information about the identity of the woman in the photos is asked to call Detective Kevin DeLillo at 662-0525, ext. 5402.