A Robinson man who barricaded himself in a house and held an almost eight-hour standoff with authorities died in an apparent suicide Wednesday morning, police said.
Bryan Richard Dunbar, 29, was found dead in his home in the 900 block of Heston Circle, near Greig Drive, after the lengthy standoff in a residential area, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said. Police said Dunbar barricaded himself in the home after officers responded there on a medical call shortly after 1 a.m.
Dunbar was known to have weapons and told police he thought he was being poisoned, Prasifka said.
He displayed a firearm when officers approached to try to get him to come out and he told officers he did not want to come out because he was afraid he would be harmed, Prasifka said.
After police backed away from the house and set a perimeter, six or seven shots were fired from inside the house, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O'Connor said. No homes or people were hit.
Police lost contact with Dunbar for an extended period of time, prompting authorities from multiple agencies, including Hewitt and Woodway police, to assist in the standoff. Police also used tear gas in the house in an effort to get Dunbar out.
At about 4:20 a.m., smoke was seen coming from the home, but no fire was visible, Prasifka said.
Negotiators continued to try to talk with Dunbar, and The McLennan County Sheriff's Office bomb squad used a robot to search the garage and other areas of the home where they believed Dunbar may have been.
"At approximately 9:19 a.m., a single gunshot was heard by officers," Prasifka said. "Officers continued to contact the male, but communication ceased. At approximately 9:55 a.m., SWAT officers located the male in the bedroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest."
Police said Dunbar was the only person in the home.
McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson arrived at the home a short time later and pronounced Dunbar dead.