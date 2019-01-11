A Robinson man was arrested Friday, accused of injuring his 7-year-old son while spanking him with a belt for riding his bicycle too far from his house, an arrest affidavit states.
Robinson police received three referrals from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in late November about suspected abuse of the boy by Jared Lee Hagaman, 33. The affidavit states a caseworker sent police photos of the boy, who had bruises and injuries that appeared to be the result of "extreme discipline."
A doctor who reviewed the photos for police said the boy's condition appeared to be more consistent with physical abuse than discipline, the affidavit states.
The boy told officials Hagaman uses a belt when the boy gets "in really bad trouble," the affidavit states. He said the last time Hagaman used a belt to spank him was around Thanksgiving after he rode his bicycle farther from home than he had permission to ride, according to the affidavit.
Hagaman was arrested on a state jail felony charge of injury to a child and taken to McLennan County Jail on Friday. Bond information was not available.