Robinson police said the man in this image taken from home surveillance video is suspected of breaking a car’s window with a rock Sunday and stealing a gun from the car.

Robinson police are seeking the public's help identifying a man caught on a homeowner's surveillance system who they believe broke a car's window and stole a semi-automatic handgun last weekend, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.

A resident found the driver's side window of his 2017 Toyota Camry in the 100 block of Denison Drive smashed with a rock and called police at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday, Prasifka said.

Police were unable to find the suspect over the weekend and released surveillance video clips Tuesday. The clips show a man briefly come into frame, at one point covering his face with a shirt. The video does not show the vehicle, but police referred to the man as a suspect.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Robinson Police Department at 662-0525.

