A man in jail since a car chase and manhunt last month was charged last week in an armed robbery of a convenience store in May, an affidavit states.
Police added first degree felony aggravated robbery to the list of charges against Trenton Eric Smith, 30. He was arrested last month after police said he and another man led a chase from East Waco to Axtell. Smith crashed the pickup, the passenger was found and arrested after a manhunt, and Smith turned himself in the next day, police said at the time.
According to the affidavit, on May 21, Smith pointed a handgun at the clerk at a Cefco at 1620 S. 18th St. and demanded cash. He was wearing latex gloves and a hoodie that covered his face, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, the affidavit states.
Police found freshly discarded latex gloves near the store and matched DNA from the gloves to Smith, according to the affidavit.
In addition to the new aggravated robbery charge, Smith remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday on charges including third-degree felony theft of property valued between $30,000 and $150,000, state jail felony burglary of a building, state jail felony evading arrest and Class B misdemeanor interference with public duties.
His bond is listed at $97,000.