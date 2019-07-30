An worker repairing gas pumps at a Riesel gas station led police to find five credit card skimmers Tuesday afternoon, Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow said.
Krumnow was called about 1 p.m. to the Exxon gas station, 402 S. Memorial St., where a Ballew Petroleum employee found the devices. Skimmers are attached to legitimate credit card readers to steal information from cards as they are used to make a purchase.
While the employee was working, he found a skimmer on pumps 5 and 6 and found two functioning skimmers on pump 7. Another nonfunctioning skimmer was found lying at the bottom up pump 7.
Krumnow said the locks on the gas pumps were broken, but security tape intended to alert customers to any potential tampering appeared to be intact.
"At this location, there have been several other skimmers found in the past," Krumnow said in a statement. "The public is advised to be very careful when using a credit card at the pump because this has been a serious ongoing problem."
The investigation remains ongoing.