A man who allegedly stole two cellphones from a T-Mobile store in the Waco Center shopping strip was nearly apprehended by former Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. D.L. Wilson during the retired officer's shopping trip Friday afternoon.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., Wilson, a 21-year veteran with DPS who retired in November, was leaving Academy Sports and Outdoors when he saw a man running from the T-Mobile store at 100 N. New Road. As he saw the man run, he saw two T-Mobile employees run out of the store.
"You could tell they were panicking," Wilson said. "It just looked suspicious and it looked like that man might have done something suspicious, so I went up toward him, but he was ducking in behind cars."
Dressed in a purple hoodie and blue jeans, the suspect ignored Wilson's commands to stop running. Wilson, who is an appointed special Texas Ranger and holds the same authority to protect life and property as commissioned peace officers, told the man to stop in hopes of detaining him.
The suspect ignored Wilson, who was not armed, and got into a silver Chevy Impala with a rusty hood and no hub caps before leaving the area. Wilson said the car drove off, heading east on Waco Drive.
Wilson took three photos of the car and gave a statement to police. The man reportedly stole two cellphones and likely used a tool to cut security wires attached to the phones before he ran from the store.
Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said police are investigating the incident as a theft from the T-Mobile store.