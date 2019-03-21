A rookie Waco police officer has remained on administrative duties since March 1, when she shot and killed a man who police said was stabbing a Waco resident outside a hotel.
Lorne Kyle Ashmore, 50, was shot and killed by Officer Claire Van Wolfe after she responded to a report of a disturbance at the Deluxe Inn near Speight Avenue and the Interstate 35 access road on March 1, according to police records obtained through an open records request. Van Wolfe, a rookie officer who started with the department in June, was met by a hotel employee when she arrived, according to an incident report. A second officer also was dispatched to the hotel on the same call.
Van Wolfe later encountered a man, identified in the report as Ashmore, who was threatening hotel residents with a knife and trying to force his way into another person's room, police said at the time.
Ashmore was given repeated commands to drop the knife before he ran into the street behind the hotel, police said. Another man, identified in the recently released report as a 57-year-old whose address is the same as the hotel's, chased Ashmore into the street.
Ashmore then approached a car with a woman and children inside and started pulling on the door handles, police said on the night of the incident. The other man tackled Ashmore, and Ashmore started stabbing him multiple times, according to previous reports.
Seeing the attack, Van Wolfe fired at Ashmore, striking him multiple times. According to a preliminary autopsy report, Ashmore was hit multiple times in the neck, trunk and left extremity. The preliminary report does not state how many times he was hit.
Emergency responders took the stabbing victim to a local hospital, and he survived his wounds, the report indicates. The status of his treatment and recovery are unknown.
Ashmore was also taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Van Wolfe was placed on administrative duties the night of the shooting, and the Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation, per regular department procedure after an officer-involved shooting, police said at the time.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton declined to discuss the identities disclosed in the incident report or to comment further while the investigation is ongoing. He said the department likely would release the officer's name on its own after the case is presented to a McLennan County grand jury.