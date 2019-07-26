The body of a woman discovered late Thursday afternoon was identified as the missing elderly woman police were searching for earlier this week, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Friday.
A homeless man walking along abandoned railroad tracks near South 20th Street and Mary Avenue on Thursday found the body of Lelia Norfus, 75, of Waco, in a ditch near the tracks, Swanton said. No signs of foul play were evident, but the body was sent off for an autopsy to determine her cause of death.
Norfus was reported missing Tuesday evening, he said. Police published information about Norfus late Tuesday night asking for information about her whereabouts, saying she suffers from dementia, can become easily confused and is known to wander off to various locations.
Several family members of Norfus arrived at the railroad tracks Thursday evening. Family members and friends cried and hugged after hearing reports of the discovery as police made notification of the death.
Autopsy results remained pending Friday, Swanton said.