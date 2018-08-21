McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators recovered financial documents and thousands of dollars in stolen property Tuesday from a Hill County storage facility in an ongoing financial exploitation of the elderly case, Capt. Steve January said.
Family members of a couple in their 80s reported discrepancies in the couple’s finances and missing items from the couple’s China Spring-area home last week, January said. The family was concerned about the financial well-being of the couple who suffer from medical disabilities, he said.
Deputies identified a suspect they believe took property from the couple’s home and money from the couple’s banking accounts within the last year, January said. Initial estimates of stolen items and money total more than $150,000, he said.
With a search warrant for the storage facility, deputies recovered family heirlooms and relevant financial documents Tuesday, January said.
The storage company told family members payments on the unit were past due, and property inside was scheduled to be sold at auction. January said although officers were collecting the items as evidence in a potential crime, the family members paid a portion of the storage bill.
Property was returned after deputies cataloged and photographed it for evidence, January said. No arrests had been made Tuesday, and the investigation was continuing.