A convicted felon was booked into McLennan County Jail on Tuesday after he was accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl repeatedly while on parole in September, authorities said.
Eduardo Eddie Hernandez, 43, was released from state prison into the county jail after the McLennan County Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for his arrest on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Deputies interviewed the victim while assisting Child Protective Services with a child sexual assault investigation at an address at a home near Lorena. The girl told deputies that Hernandez touched her sexually at least four times in September when he entered her bedroom after her mother went to sleep.
At the time of the reported assault, Hernandez was under parole supervision for three driving while intoxicated convictions out of Ellis County. Hernandez was granted parole in June 2015 and October 2017 but sent back to prison both times for parole violations.
Robert C. Hurst, spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said Hernandez was released on parole again Tuesday, but he was taken directly to McLennan County Jail on the active continuous sexual abuse of a child warrant.
Hernandez was in custody Tuesday afternoon on the first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He remained in custody Thursday with a bond listed at $75,000.
Hernandez also had a Texas Department of Criminal Justice hold placed on him, jail records show.