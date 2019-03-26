A wrong-way driver was taken to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after she crashed into an SUV and her minivan rolled onto its side on Franklin Avenue near Eighth Street, Waco police said.
The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m., and Waco fire crews worked about half an hour to free the woman from the minivan. She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries, Waco police Officer Ben Rush said. She was the only person in the van.
No one in the SUV was taken to the hospital or appeared to be injured, police said. It is unclear how many people were in the SUV.
The minivan driver likely will be cited for the crash, pending investigation, Rush said.
At the time of the collision, it appears she was driving west on a stretch of Franklin where only eastbound traffic is allowed, he said.