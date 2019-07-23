Two women were arrested Friday afternoon after they were accused of using two young children to shoplift clothing and other items at Central Texas Marketplace, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Alvinisha L. Fields, 19, of Bellmead, and Raideja Arainne Kentrell Green, 21, of Waco, were charged with Class B misdemeanor theft and exploitation of a child, a third-degree felony.
Police responded around 6 p.m. to a report of theft at Old Navy, 2416 W. Loop 340. Both women were spotted leaving the store with two girls, ages 3 and 4.
Swanton said Fields and Green were spotted handing clothing items to the two girls, who then hid the items, police said.
Loss prevention officers stopped Fields and Kentrell and accused them of stealing more than $305 worth of clothing from the store, Swanton said. Waco police were called and investigated the thefts.
Earlier in the afternoon, the women and children were spotted stealing items from nearby Claire's, 2412 W. Loop 340. Swanton said Claire's employees stopped the women from taking items but watched as the group walked to Old Navy.
Claire's employees called Old Navy and notified them of the suspected thefts, Swanton said. Old Navy staffers witnessed the women giving items to the children to conceal in order to take the items out of the store without paying, he said.
The mother of the children were called to pick up the women when police arrested them, Swanton said. The relationship between the women and the children were unknown.
Both women were later released from McLennan County Jail after posting bonds listed at $9,000.