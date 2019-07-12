A 30-year-old woman police believe was in a single-vehicle crash while driving under the influence early Thursday morning, then refused to voluntarily provide a blood sample, was arrested after she kicked a nurse, arrest affidavits state.
Waco police were called to the intersection of West Brookview Drive and Bosque Boulevard shortly after midnight, and officers found Denise Rodriquez outside a crashed vehicle, according to an affidavit.
Rodriguez's eyes were bloodshot, she was slurring her speech, unable to stand on her own and had urinated on herself, the affidavit states.
Police determined it was unsafe for her to perform standard field sobriety tests, so she was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. At the hospital, she refused to submit to a blood draw, requiring officers to obtain a warrant for a sample, the affidavit states.
"During the blood draw, Rodriquez, Denise resisted the search by fighting officers and Hillcrest staff," the affidavit states. "Rodriquez, Denise had to be held down by four people to perform the search."
In the process, she kicked a nurse and an officer in the face, the affidavit states. The blood draw was completed before she was taken to McLennan County Jail.
She was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of assault of an emergency medical person, a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, a Class B misdemeanor charge of DWI and a Class C misdemeanor charge of assault. Records also listed three other Class C citations. Rodriguez posted bond listed at $8,000 and was released from custody Friday.