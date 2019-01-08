A 23-year-old woman turned herself in to authorities last weekend on charges that she falsely claimed she was kidnapped last month, police said Tuesday.
Sierra Marie Quintanilla, of Waco, reported Dec. 14 that she was abducted at gunpoint in the 5100 block of Hawthorne Drive by someone she knew, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. She claimed she was assaulted but was able to escape to a gas station at Sanger Avenue and Lake Air Drive.
Swanton said police sent out an alert to the Waco area and the Region 6 portion of the state. Quintanilla later told authorities she made up the ruse out of revenge, he said.
"Her initial aggravated kidnapping report caused our agency to put out an alert to the entire Region 6 area of the state," Swanton stated in a press release. "This resulted in at least one potential suspect vehicle to be stopped by law enforcement as well as tied up multiple officers responding to what was thought to be an actual aggravated kidnapping."
Quintailla turned herself in Saturday at the McLennan County Jail on a charge of false report to a police officer. She later posted a bond listed at $1,000 and was released.