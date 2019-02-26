A woman was extricated from her SUV and taken to a local hospital after a two-car crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard late Tuesday morning, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Faulkner Lane shortly before 11 a.m. Swanton said two cars, a sedan and an SUV, were traveling northbound when they collided for an unknown reason.
After the crash, the SUV traveled up on the curb, flipped and hit a utility pole. Waco Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Kerwin said the vehicle snagged a utility wire and ripped a transformer off the pole, snapping a spot in the pole.
Fire crews used the Jaws of Life to cut the trapped woman out of the car. Kerwin said the woman was unresponsive when she was freed, but she was breathing.
First responders took the woman to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment. Swanton said the driver of the sedan was checked out by emergency medical technicians, but did not appear to be hurt.
The woman remained in medical treatment Tuesday afternoon. The status of her condition was not immediately known.
Police closed Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from the East Terrace Museum to Faulkner Lane for crash reconstruction investigators. The roadway remains closed.