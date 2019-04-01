A 27-year-old woman told police she escaped from a South Waco apartment where a man sexually assaulted her, recorded the assault and threatened her with a firearm before the man was arrested early Sunday morning.
Christopher Lamar Hall, of Robinson, was arrested at about 6 a.m., Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. The woman told police she ran from the apartment after Hall had held her for about five to six hours.
"She said she was held in that South Waco apartment where she was assaulted at gunpoint, sexually assaulted, and he made a sexual video of her and refused to let her leave the house," Swanton said. "She was able to get away at about 6 a.m. and notify us."
Police went to the apartment and found Hall. He was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail.
Swanton said Hall allegedly filmed the sexual assault on his cellphone. The woman suffered non life-threatening injuries, Swanton said.
Hall was arrested on two second-degree felony charges of sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a state jail felony charge of invasive visual recording and a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint.
He remained in custody Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $185,000.