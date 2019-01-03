A Hewitt woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after she hit her husband, then threatened to kill him after she was taken into custody, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
A 75-year-old man called police to the 100 block of Bridle Trail shortly before 1 p.m. He told officers he and his wife, Janet Kay Patterson, 66, had gotten into an argument over his cellphone and that Patterson started to hit him, Devlin said.
"The victim said they had begun to argue about his phone and she would not give him back his phone," Devlin said. "She began to strike him over the head with his phone, which caused the victim to fall to the floor."
Patterson then kicked the man while he was down before he was able to get up, leave and drive to a neighbor's house, where he called 911, Devlin said.
Patterson appeared to be intoxicated and became angry when police arrived at the home, then threatened to kill her husband in front of the officers, Devlin said.
Police arrested Patterson on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a disabled person and a Class A misdemeanor charge of terroristic threat. She was taken to McLennan County Jail on Wednesday and released by Thursday afternoon after posting $5,000 bond.