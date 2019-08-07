The mother of an 18-month-old child was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly leaving her daughter unattended in her running car while she tanned at a salon, Waco police Sgt. David Conley said.
A passerby called police at about 9:35 p.m., when the person saw the 18-month-old girl strapped in a car seat in a vehicle with the car running at Tantastic Tanning Salon, 2444 W. Loop 340. The child’s mother, Gabriella Ayisha Lazarine, 26, of Waco, was reportedly inside the business tanning, Conley said.
When police arrived in the Texas Central Marketplace, Lazarine had left the area with the child. Conley said a security officer for the marketplace got a description of the car and the vehicle was found at a home near North 23rd Street and Washington Avenue.
Officers arrested Lazarine on a state jail felony charge of endangering a child with the intent to return. The child’s father was called to come take care of the girl, police said.
In the state of Texas, it is illegal to leave a child under the age of 7 in a car alone for more than five minutes without a person who is at least 14 years old or older in the car. Conley said Lazarine booked a 12-minute tanning session and believed the girl was in the car alone for at least 15 minutes, based on witness reports.
Lazarine was taken to McLennan County Jail. She remained jailed Wednesday morning with a bond listed at $3,000.