A Hewitt woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after police found a stolen gun she allegedly used to threaten her roommate during an argument, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Police arrested Anastasia Jewel Stebbins, 31, at the Brookside Apartments, 620 N. Hewitt Drive, after a caller reported hearing an argument coming from an apartment around 2 a.m. When police arrived, a woman dressed in a bathrobe ran around the south side of the building and hid behind bushes, Devlin said.
The woman, later identified as Stebbins, complied when the officer told her to walk over to him. Police also interviewed the man with whom Stebbins was arguing. Officers determined that Stebbins had been allowing the man to stay in the apartment and pay rent, but the two quarreled over where the man was going to sleep that night.
Stebbins went into a bedroom and retrieved a handgun, pointed it at the man and threatened to shoot him if he did not leave, Devlin said. A neighbor called police as the two continued arguing in the breezeway.
Devlin said Stebbins denied having a handgun during the dispute, but the officer later found a handgun by the bushes were Stebbins was hiding.
The handgun, a .22-caliber pistol, was reported stolen from West Memphis, Arkansas, Devin said. It was not immediately known how Stebbins got the firearm.
Stebbins was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken to McLennan County Jail. She was released by Tuesday evening after posting a $5,000 bond.