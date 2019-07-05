A Waco woman accused of cutting her 80-year-old grandmother in the arm was arrested Thursday, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Elizabeth O'Neal, 20, was arrested around 8:15 p.m. after police were called to a home in the 900 block of Joy Drive, where O'Neal and her grandmother got into an argument. During the confrontation, O'Neal allegedly cut her grandmother in the arm with a steak knife.
"She had to go to the hospital and get multiple stitches," Swanton said.
O'Neal, who was living with her grandmother at the time, was arrested at the home and taken to McLennan County Jail. Her grandmother was treated and released from the hospital.
Police arrested O'Neal on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remained in custody Friday afternoon with a bond listed at $25,000.