A wanted Limestone County sex offender was arrested Friday evening after he held three police officers at knifepoint in the backyard of a Bellmead home, police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Bellmead police were called to the 200 block of Calvery Street at about 5:30 p.m. Scott Erwin Rutherford, 53, of Groesbeck, was reportedly inside. Martin said officers received information that Rutherford had outstanding felony warrants and was likely in the area.
"Officers got him cornered in the backyard of the residence and the subject began to hold the officers at knifepoint," Martin said, who added that Rutherford made lunging motions at the officers trying to provoke the officers to use deadly force.
"At the same time, the subject was reaching into his pocket," Martin said. "It was unknown if he had any other weapons on him."
One of the officers struck Rutherford with a stun gun. He was disarmed and arrested.
No one was injured during the incident, police said. Martin said police also found what was believed to be methamphetamine and marijuana on him.
Rutherford was taken to McLennan County Jail on three first-degree felony charges of aggravated assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony charge of resisting arrest, a state jail felony charge of evading arrest, a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and a state jail felony of failure to have identifying information.
He was also taken into custody for his outstanding charges. He remained in custody Tuesday evening with a bond listed at $493,000.