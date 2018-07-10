Waco police arrested three family members of a 2-year-old living in an apartment where handguns and drugs were within his reach, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release.
Officers responded at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to Wood Hollow Apartments, 4502 Lake Shore Drive, after someone found the child wandering the complex alone, Swanton said.
Officers found a brother of the toddler, and when they returned to their apartment, police found two handguns that would have been accessible to the toddler and marijuana stashed in a baby stroller, he said.
Further search uncovered methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and marijuana gummy bears, Swanton said. Vitamin gummy bears for the child "were found in close proximity to the marijuana gummy bears," Swanton wrote.
The toddler's mother, Rosa Laura Galindo, 38, was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance and on traffic warrants.
The child's brothers, Osvaldo Aaron Ramirez, 18, and Tomas Jecel Ramirez, 21, were both arrested on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child, and Tomas Ramirez was also arrested on traffic warrants.
The 2-year-old was taken to the police department by the victim services staff and later released to his uncle, Swanton said. Child Protective Services officials were notified of the situation.