The arrest of three teenagers this summer helped police close more than a dozen burglary of a habitation cases and link suspects to a string of spring 2018 crimes, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton announced Tuesday.
Matthew Silva, 18, Michael Guerrera, 18, and Isabella Herrera, 17, have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity in 14 burglaries in Waco. Police were able to recover two stolen cars and personal items during the investigation, Swanton said.
Two juveniles suspects were also charged in the investigation, and one suspect remains at large, he said.
“These types of criminal events strike at the very heart of our community. Our homes are a sanctuary for each of us,” Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt wrote in a statement. “Having that personal space invaded by a criminal is very disturbing. The dedication and teamwork shown by our detectives, patrol officers, crime scene technicians and others who helped in putting those responsible behind bars, is to be commended.”
Two search warrants were executed during the investigation, and police recovered stereo equipment, cellphones, a gun safe, video game consoles, a home computer, jewelry, three firearms and other items.
Silva and Guerrera were each arrested on one first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity and seven counts of burglary of a habitation. Herrera was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity and one count of burglary of a habitation.
Detectives have been able to clear eight other burglary cases because of the arrests, Swanton said.