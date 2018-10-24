Bellmead police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a 23-year-old man multiple times late Tuesday during an argument at a local motel.
Police were called to the Rodeway Inn, 1510 N. Interstate 35, at about 11:30 p.m., after an argument led to an assault, said Chief Lydia Alvarado. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for the wounds and later released.
The victim said he and the suspect, Emanuel Castillo, were at a local restaurant earlier in the night. The man said he and Castillo were drinking alcohol before they began arguing at the motel stairwell.
Alvarado said Castillo left the area before police arrived, and he may have fled to the Houston area to avoid arrest.
Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bellmead police at 799-0251.