Police are seeking a man accused of kidnapping a woman at a local apartment complex Friday, forcing her into a vehicle and assaulting her at gunpoint, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called shortly before 11 a.m. Friday to the Glen Oaks Apartments, 5101 Hawthorne Drive, where the incident occurred. The woman said she was standing in the apartment parking lot when the father of her child drove up in a car with a second man inside.
The child's father reportedly got out of the car and began hitting the woman, then pulled the woman's hair and forced her into the car, Swanton said.The woman said she was threatened with a gun while she was continually assaulted, Swanton said. As the car was leaving the parking lot, the woman was able to open the car door and jump out, Swanton said.
The woman ran to a convenience store at 616 Lake Air Drive, where she got help, Swanton said. Police arrived and found the woman suffering from numerous scratches and bruises from the assault.
A family member took the woman to a local medical facility for treatment to her injuries, Swanton said. Both suspects are being sought for their role in the alleged kidnapping and assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waco Police Department at 750-7500.