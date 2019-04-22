Police on Monday were seeking three men they say tried to use cutting torches to break into a local ATM this weekend.
Waco police were called Saturday morning to First National Bank of Central Texas, 1835 N. Valley Mills Drive, after a passerby found a large tank connected to cutting torches lying by the bank’s ATM.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said the equipment lay next to the machine, but evidence suggested individuals appeared to cut into the machine to steal cash.
A review of security footage revealed three masked men trying to cut into the machine between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Swanton said the men fled the scene at about 1:30 a.m., leaving the equipment at the bank.
“They left it burning and took off,” Swanton said. “They attempted to make access to the ATM and they could not get into the ATM.”
Police determined the three men parked next to the bank on Clover Lane and walked up to the ATM, Swanton said. Police collected video evidence and took photos of the equipment.
Anyone with information about the three suspects is asked to contact Waco Crime Stoppers at 753-4357.