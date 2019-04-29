An employee of a local retail store was shot in the chest Sunday evening, leaving police searching for the suspect, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Officers were called to the Alon convenience store in the 2400 block of West Waco Drive at about 7:15 p.m. where police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police learned he was a clerk at the nearby Mini-Retail Store, 2406 W. Waco Drive, where a man had entered the store with a gun.
Swanton said it was unclear what kind of confrontation began in the store, but at some point, the armed man shot the clerk once. The shooter left the store running east on West Waco Drive.
Shortly after the shooting, the wounded man was able to go to the Alon convenience store for help, Swanton said. Emergency responders took him to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery Sunday night.
“At this point, we are still trying to figure out what happened,” Swanton said. “We were unable to interview the victim last night because of his injury. Our investigation is ongoing.”
It was unclear if the armed man robbed the store or if only the shooting occurred. Swanton said no other information was available Monday morning.