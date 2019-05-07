Police are seeking help in identifying the body of a man who was found dead Sunday in a South Waco creek.
A call from a resident led police to find the body in a concrete-lined creek at South 10th Street and Hines Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
The man was described Tuesday as a white male, between 50 to 70 years old with brown eyes, gray/white hair about three inches in length with a gray mustache and goatee.
Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said officers have been unable to track down the identity of the man and an autopsy has been ordered.
The man was described as standing 6 feet tall, weighing about 170 pounds with a tattoo below the chest and above the abdomen stating "WACO."
When the body was discovered, police stated it was difficult to determine race, age and the identity of the body. McLennan County Justice of the Peace James E. Lee ordered an autopsy.
Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to contact Waco police Detective Cassie Price at 750-7615 and reference case No. 19-7469.