A Landing Apartments resident was shot in the leg late Monday night, leaving the police searching for the shooter, authorities said.
Police were called to the apartment complex in the 2500 block of Lakeshore Drive shortly before 10 p.m., after a man was shot in his right leg. Waco police Sgt. Steve Graeter said the man had reportedly gotten into an argument with another man outside his apartment before the victim was shot.
The suspect fired more than one shot, but hit the victim once, Graeter said. The shooter left the area on foot before police arrived, but the suspect's car was left parked outside the victim's apartment.
Emergency medical responders took the victim to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment. His condition was not immediately known late Monday night.
It was unclear how the suspect and victim know each other or what lead up to the shooting. Graeter said police continue to investigate.