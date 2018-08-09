Police searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a convenience store employee released a surveillance image Thursday in hopes the public may be able to identify the man, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Police were called to the Cefco convenience store, 739 Sun Valley Blvd., at about 4:45 a.m. on May 11. A clerk reported a man with gray facial hair drove a gold Cadillac to the business. The clerk told police the man entered the store at about 3:40 a.m., and went to the restroom before he walked to a cooler and grabbed a beverage.
Devlin said the man approached the counter to pay for the drink and asked the clerk for a pack of cigarettes. While the clerk turned to pick up the cigarettes, the man unzipped his pants and deliberately exposed himself to the clerk, Devlin said.
The man did not say anything to the clerk and paid for the purchases with a credit card, police said. The clerk completed the purchase and the man walked out of the store.
Devlin said the man went back to his car and appeared to be washing his car's windows when another car pulled onto the property. The man then left the property.
Police reviewed the store's surveillance video and attempted to work to identify the man. Officers released images of the man Thursday.
Anyone who may be able to identify the man is asked to contact the Hewitt Police Department at 666-6272.