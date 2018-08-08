Detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying three men who allegedly stole about $10,000 of Apple electronics from Target last month, Waco police Sgt.W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police released surveillance video on Facebook from Target, 5401 Bosque Blvd., showing three men who entered the store shortly before closing time at 11 p.m. on July 9. Swanton said store employees reported the men walked back to the electronics section of the store, used a hammer to break a glass display case and stole multiple Apple products.
"The cabinet contained iPads, iPods, and other Apple products," Swanton said. "They stuffed a duffel bag full of these stolen items, fled out a back door and got into a vehicle and fled the scene."
Swanton said the suspects set off an alarm when they ran out an emergency exit in the back of the store. He said the three men were gone when police arrived at the store and detectives estimated the suspect stole about $10,000 worth of items.
The suspects may be tied to other Target thefts throughout the state. Detectives released the surveillance video Tuesday in hopes the public may be able to identify the men accused of the thefts, Swanton said.
No arrests have been made by Wednesday afternoon. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Robbie James at 750-3674 or Waco Crime Stoppers at 753-4357.