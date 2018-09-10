A man stumbled into a North Waco home and collapsed on the kitchen floor Monday morning after he was shot in a gun battle that broke out in the 2800 block of Summer Avenue.
Waco police continued searching Monday for two suspects in the shooting, which occurred shortly before 10 a.m., when people in two vehicles exchanged gunfire.
Swanton said at least two people ran from the neighborhood after the cars apparently crashed into each other and careened off a curb. Emergency responders attended to the victim and transported him to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
Police wrapped crime scene tape around about two blocks in the neighborhood as they marked evidence. Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said the home where the man sought shelter was hit by at least one bullet but did not injure anyone inside.
Micha Washington, the niece of the home's occupants, said she was asleep on the sofa when she heard someone banging on her aunt and uncle's back door.
"I was asleep and what woke me up was the gunfire, then I heard the screaming and banging at the door," Washington said. "The only reason why I opened the door was because I thought it was my uncle, but then the dude collapsed on the kitchen floor saying he was shot."
Washington, who was visiting from Killeen, said she grabbed her phone and called 911. The man said he was shot somewhere below the waist, and he was moaning in pain when emergency responders arrived.
"I heard about 10 to 12 shots," Washington said. "(Dispatch) made me ask him what happened, and he said, 'Someone tried to rob me, and I've been shot.' I was talking to EMS and I go to the front door and I see cops outside by a car.
"Once the cops came inside the house they were looking for one of the shell casings and that is when they pointed out that one of the bullets came in through a window. It hit a wall and went back out the window, right above where I was sleeping."
Police canvassed the neighborhood and determined a Chevrolet Impala was driving when a gun battle broke out between at least three people. Swanton said the Impala was left disabled in the middle of the street and may have hit a Dodge Neon that was parked in the street, or the Neon may have been involved in the shooting.
No one was arrested by Monday afternoon. Swanton said the investigation remained ongoing.