Waco police are searching for at least two people involved in a brawl and shooting that started at an apartment complex Wednesday evening and slipped into Oscar Duconge Park.
Officers responded at about 6 p.m. to the park at after a caller reported shooting had broken out during a fight involving several people, Waco police Sgt. Aaron Mitzel said. Witnesses reported at least two shots were fired at the park before a man and a woman got into a car and fled.
Some people involved in the fights had injuries, but none were caused by gunfire, Mitzel said.
Preliminary information indicates the incident started at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, when a group of women were fighting over information given to police about a wanted man, Mitzel said.
"One of the females involved, her brother ended up pulling a gun and firing at least two rounds. Then him and another female fled," he said. "We have people that have injuries that you'd expect people to have in a brawl, but nothing serious."
At least five people were involved in the initial fight at the apartment complex, Mitzel said. A Waco police K-9 unit responded to help in the search. The man they were searching for is wanted on a previous warrant.
Police arrested at least two other people on warrants unrelated to the shooting.
No arrests were made in connection to the shooting by 7 p.m. The investigation remained ongoing.