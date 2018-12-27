A masked man robbed a Dollar General store in East Waco on Wednesday night before leaving on a bicycle, Waco police Sgt. David Conley said. Police are continuing to search for the man.
Officers were called to 205 E. Waco Drive shortly before Dollar General closed at 9 p.m., when the man, wearing a black ski mask, gloves and a blue hoodie robbed the business, Conley said. The man walked up to an employee, pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded cash and cigarettes and took a package of lighters, he said.
Two employees and one customer were in the store at the time, and the customer ran out the back after seeing the man walk in with a gun, Conley said.
He took an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and lighters before leaving and riding away in an unknown direction, Conley said.
No one was hurt in the robbery. No arrests had been made by Thursday evening as officers continued to search for the man, Conley said.