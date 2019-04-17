Robbery

Police are seeking information about this man, who they said robbed the Quick Track convenience store, 4716 Bosque Blvd., at gunpoint .

 Waco Police Department photo

Waco police are searching man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Tuesday morning, Officer Garen Bynum said.

Police responded to the Quick Track convenience store, 4716 Bosque Blvd., at about 3:50 a.m., after a masked man entered the store and demanded cash. The man, described as wearing a black mask, olive green hoodie, khaki pants and black shoes, pointed a handgun at the clerk and stole a small amount of cash, police reported.

The man left the store before employees called police. It is unknown in what direction he left the store.

Officers provided a surveillance camera image to the public Wednesday afternoon. Bynum said police are seeking information about the man and encouraged anyone with information to contact Detective Eric Trojanowski at 750-7611.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you