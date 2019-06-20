Waco police are searching for a man who may have fled the country in the midst of a local sexual assault investigation, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police are looking for Andrey Mukaddasi, 30, Swanton said. Police have an arrest warrant for Mukaddasi charging him with sexual assault, he said.
Police were made aware he may have returned to Syria but may have remained in contact with several people in the Waco area, Swanton said.
Mukaddasi is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, he said. No further details of the allegations against him were released Thursday.
Anyone with information about Mukaddasi is asked to contact Detective Eric Trojanowski at 750-7611.