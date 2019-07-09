Robinson police are asking for help identifying man accused of exposing himself to customers at a Robinson laundromat last month.
Robinson officers posted a surveillance photo from the laundromat at 301 S. Robinson Drive to Facebook on Monday and asked that anyone who knows the man pictured contact police. He exposed himself while in the business at about 5 p.m. June 27 and is wanted for questioning, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O'Connor said.
Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Robinson Police Department at 662-0525 and speak with Detective Kevin DeLillo. Callers can remain anonymous.