A motorcyclist was hospitalized Friday night after colliding with an SUV at the intersection of South 21st Street and Baylor Avenue, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release.
Police responded at 7:29 p.m. Friday to the incident and reported a black 2006 or 2007 Jeep Commander traveling east in the 2100 block of Baylor Avenue had failed to yield right of way and hit a motorcycle. The Jeep then left the scene, Swanton said.
The motorcyclist was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and reported in stable condition. Anyone with information on the SUV, believed to have minor scratches on its front and damage to its lower bumper area, should contact Waco police at 750-3662 or Waco Crime Stoppers at 753-4357.