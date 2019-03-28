An argument at a Whataburger drive-thru early Thursday morning led to a suspected hit-and-run about a mile away that injured a motorcyclist, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
A driver followed the motorcyclist after they were in an argument at Wataburger, 1101 N. Valley Mills Drive, and intentionally hit the motorcyclist before leaving the area, Swanton said.
He said police were initially called at about 2:30 a.m. to the area of North 38th Street and Waco Drive, where the motorcyclist had been left injured in the street.
"The motorcyclist and another vehicle were both in the drive-thru when they became involved in an argument," Swanton said. "The driver of the other vehicle left, and when the motorcyclist pulled out, witnesses said the driver of the other vehicle reappeared and started following the motorcyclist."
The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries, Swanton said. A detailed description of the automobile that hit the motorcyclist was not made public Thursday.
Police are continuing to investigate and search for the driver of the vehicle, Swanton said.