Bellmead police are seeking information on a woman who robbed a smoke shop at gunpoint, Assistant Police Chief Kory Martin said.
Police released surveillance video showing a woman entering the Smoke Zone, 107 E. Loop 340, around 9:35 a.m. Saturday. The woman pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash, which the clerk handed over, Martin said. He said the woman also stole a smoking pipe before she exited, and police believe she left in a car.
Police released images of the woman on social media in hopes of identifying her.
Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact Bellmead Police Department at 799-0251.