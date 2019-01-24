Bellmead police are seeking information on a woman who robbed a smoke shop at gunpoint, Assistant Police Chief Kory Martin said.

Police released surveillance video showing a woman entering the Smoke Zone, 107 E. Loop 340, around 9:35 a.m. Saturday. The woman pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash, which the clerk handed over, Martin said. He said the woman also stole a smoking pipe before she exited, and police believe she left in a car.

Police released images of the woman on social media in hopes of identifying her.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact Bellmead Police Department at 799-0251.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

