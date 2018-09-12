A Robinson man is facing aggravated assault charges after he was accused of holding a woman at knife-point and threatening to kill her Tuesday, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O'Connor said.
Police arrested Heriberto Coronado, 26, after a woman in the 600 block of North Robinson Drive called around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, saying she was in a fight with him. Police said the woman locked Coronado out of the house after he held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.
"When we got there, he was trying to break in the back door by using the knife to shimmy the door or unlock the door," O'Connor said. "Officers found the knife on the ground where he was standing and they also found a second knife on him."
Police surrounded Coronado and ordered him at gunpoint to comply with officers. Coronado was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
O'Connor said the woman was not injured in the assault. Coronado was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained in custody Wednesday with a bond listed at $50,000.
Authorities also held Coronado on an immigration hold, according to jail records.