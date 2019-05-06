Waco police Monday released surveillance camera photos from a recent robbery and sought help in identifying the man who shot a store clerk in the chest.
Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said police believe the pictured man entered the Mini-Retail Store, 2406 W. Waco Drive, on April 28 and shot the clerk in a robbery attempt.
After the robber left, the injured clerk went to a nearby convenience store to seek help, police said.
The employee underwent surgery at a local hospital, police said after the incident. No arrests have been made in connection to the robbery.
Police released images of a man and a green pickup truck that may be tied to the incident. Bynum said anyone with information is asked to contact Waco Police Department at 750-7500 or Detective Reyes at 750-7619.