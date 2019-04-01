Waco police are seeking the public's help following a hit-and-run incident that began with an argument at a Whataburger drive-thru late last week.
Police are searching for the driver who hit a motorcyclist around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at North 38th Street and Waco Drive. The motorist is believed to have been driving a green Ford Explorer with a roof rack and tinted windows. Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said the driver is a person of interest in the case and would like to speak to him.
Swanton said police found that the motorcyclist's injuries were not life-threatening, but he described an incident that happened moments before at the drive-thru window of Whataburger, 1101 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Swanton said the motorcyclist got in an argument with the SUV driver about the time the SUV driver was taking to order. An officer who was nearby on a traffic stop went over to the two men and tried to defuse the situation twice.
The driver of the SUV left the parking lot before the motorcyclist but at some point began following him and then hit the motorcyclist on Waco Drive, police said.
Police on Monday released surveillance images of the scene from Whataburger's outdoor security cameras.
Anyone with information about the identity of the driver is asked to contact Waco Crime Stoppers at 753-4357 or Waco police Detective John Clark at 750-3662. Callers do not have to give to identify themselves.