Police released a surveillance photo Sunday of a gunman who attempted to rob the Beverly Hills Little Caesars location and shot the store's manager Saturday afternoon.
The photo, released on social media, depicted a man standing 5 foot, 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds, wearing a black hoodie with “NY” on it, walking outside a business Saturday. Beverly Hills Police Chief Thomas Schmidt said the man is wanted for entering Little Caesars at 1320 S. Valley Mills Drive and shot the store's manager.
A person called 911 at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday after the man entered the store and approached one employee. Schmidt said the man was wearing the black hoodie with a black bandanna over his face, and blue jeans with tan military-style boots when the first employee ran away from the masked man.
The store's manager came to the front of the store and was shot in the upper right shoulder by the man before he ran from the store. Schmidt said the manager was taken to the hospital and treated for the gunshot before she was released.
About six to eight employees were at the business when the shooting occurred. Schmidt said no money was taken from the store.
Police continued to search for the gunman Sunday. Anyone with information about the shooter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 752-2585, ext. 1.