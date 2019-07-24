A bank ATM that thieves ripped from the ground with a stolen forklift early Wednesday at First National Bank of Central Texas was discovered that afternoon along Flat Creek, police said.
Waco police were on scene around 1 p.m. at the banks of Flat Creek, near Bagby Avenue and Gateway Boulevard, where the ATM was discovered along with a stolen U-Haul van that was still running. Crime scene technicians and officers combed the area, where police said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the ATM.
City utilities spokesman Jonathan Echols said city workers were performing routine maintenance on a wastewater line near the creek when workers spotted the crime scene. A backhoe belonging to the city was back at the site and it appeared suspects may have tried to use the city equipment to break open the ATM.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said the ATM was reportedly stolen around 3:50 a.m. at the bank, 7500 Woodway Drive, using a forklift stolen from the Alliance Bank construction site next door with a stolen U-Haul truck.
The forklift was used to pry the ATM from its base and it was placed in a waiting vehicle, possibly the U-Haul truck, authorities said.
"The ATM was transported in the stolen U-Haul van to the wooded site. A backhoe being used by the City of Waco to clean the creek was used to open the ATM," Swanton said in a press release. "An undisclosed amount of money was removed from the ATM."
He said FNBCT is located in Waco, while the Alliance bank site is in Woodway city limits. Woodway Public Safety Department officers arrived on scene within five minutes and assisted with the case.
Police discovered the U-Haul truck was taken from the U-Haul lot at Valley Mills Drive and Waco Drive prior to the ATM theft, Swanton said.
Woodway PSD Director Bret Crook said his officers are investigating the theft of the forklift. Waco police are investigating the theft of the ATM.
The investigation into the theft remained ongoing Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waco police at 750-7500 or Woodway Department of Public Safety at 772-4470.