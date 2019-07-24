A bank ATM thieves ripped from the ground with a stolen forklift early Wednesday at First National Bank of Central Texas was discovered that afternoon along Flat Creek, where thieves used a city backhoe to open the machine, police said.
Waco police arrived at the creek, near Bagby Avenue and Gateway Boulevard, at about 1 p.m., after city workers found the ATM and a stolen U-Haul van that was still running. Crime scene technicians and officers combed the wooded area.
City utilities spokesman Jonathan Echols said city workers performing routine maintenance on a wastewater line near the creek spotted the crime scene.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said the ATM was stolen at about 3:50 a.m. from the bank, 7500 Woodway Drive, using a forklift stolen from an Alliance Bank construction site next door.
The forklift was used to pry the ATM from its base and to place it in a waiting vehicle, Swanton said.
“The ATM was transported in the stolen U-Haul van to the wooded site," Swanton wrote in a press release. "A backhoe being used by the city of Waco to clean the creek was used to open the ATM. An undisclosed amount of money was removed from the ATM.”
The van was stolen from the U-Haul location at Waco and Valley Mills drives, he said.
The First National Bank of Central Texas is in Waco, while the Alliance Bank site is in Woodway, he said.
Woodway police are investigating the theft of the forklift, Woodway Public Safety Director Bret Crook said. It was left at the bank and later returned to the construction company, Crook said.
No arrests had been made by Wednesday night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waco police at 750-7500 or Woodway police at 772-4470.